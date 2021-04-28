Bucks finally get past Hornets on third try

Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the host Charlotte Hornets for a 114-104 victory Tuesday night.

It marked the Bucks’ first win in three tries against the Hornets this season.

Brook Lopez provided 22 points and Khris Middleton finished with 17 points for the Bucks (38-23). Bryn Forbes tacked on 15 points in a reserve role, and Jrue Holiday ended up with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks earned their third win in the past four games despite making only 9 of 35 attempts (25.7 percent) from 3-point range. Forbes had three of the long-distance baskets while the Milwaukee starters were a combined 5-for-21 from deep.

Milwaukee did much of its damage closer to the basket, shooting 38-for-58 (65.5 percent) from 2-point territory.

Devonte’ Graham led the Hornets (30-31) with 25 points, hitting 6 of 13 shots from 3-point range. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and P.J. Washington had 18 points. Brad Wanamaker contributed 13 points off the bench while Cody Martin had 10 points for Charlotte, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Antetokounmpo shot 11-for-19 from the field. Lopez hit 9 of 12 from the floor while playing just 27 minutes.

The Bucks led by as many as 19 points early in the second half, but the spread was just 105-101 after two Graham free throws with 2:06 to play.

Holiday responded with basket and Middleton tacked on a 3-pointer as the Bucks regained momentum.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who had been on a recent tear, was held to eight points on 4-for-17 shooting. Rozier topped 20 points in six of his previous eight games.

Charlotte’s offensive effort also was hindered by 18 turnovers. The Hornets’ free-throw shooting also was a subpar 16-for-23. The Bucks hit 11 of 14 at the line.

Milwaukee was up 62-45 at halftime.

