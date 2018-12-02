Davis (36 points) pushes Pelicans past Hornets

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-109 on Sunday.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points, Nikola Mirotic scored 16, and Darius Miller and Julius Randle came off the bench to score 13 each for the Pelicans, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Frank Kaminsky had 19 points to lead a strong effort from the Hornets’ bench, which had a combined 67 points. Miles Bridges added 16 and Michael Kidd-Gilchirst and Tony Parker had 10 each off the bench.

Kemba Walker scored 13 and Jeremy Lamb and Willy Hernangomez had 11 each for the Hornets, who lost for the fourth time in six games.

New Orleans forward E’Twaun Moore missed the game because of a left tibial contusion sustained in a loss at Miami on Friday. He is listed as day-to-day.

The Pelicans led by nine at halftime, and 3-pointers by Mirotic and Wesley Johnson helped them take a 75-60 lead midway through the third quarter.

The margin grew to 16 before Charlotte started chipping away. Walker scored five points and the Hornets got within seven points before Davis beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that left New Orleans with an 87-77 lead after three quarters.

Charlotte got within eight points early in the fourth quarter, but the lead grew to 94-80 on Solomon Hill’s 3-pointer with 9:46 to go.

Holiday’s 3-pointer gave New Orleans a 112-92 advantage with five minutes remaining.

The Hornets got within 11 points with two minutes left, but they scored just three more points.

Davis scored 17 points in the first quarter, but five Hornets — Marvin Williams, Lamb, Bridges and Kidd-Gilchrist — scored five points each as Charlotte took a 30-29 lead at the end of the period.

Miller came off the bench to score 11 second-quarter points and New Orleans led by as many as 11 points before settling for a 65-56 halftime lead.

