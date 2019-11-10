Ingram leads Pelicans to 2nd win of season

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans used an offensive burst midway through the fourth quarter to overcome the Charlotte Hornets in a 115-110 victory Saturday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Nov 9, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors (22) dunks the ball during the first half against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick added a season-high 22 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting as the Pelicans won for only the second time in nine games this season.

Kenrich Williams had 15 points and Jrue Holiday provided 12 points for New Orleans, which trailed for much of the final three periods and finished with 26 turnovers.

The Pelicans were behind 64-55 early in the third quarter before pulling even at 76-76 then again at 79-79 late in the frame. But New Orleans couldn’t take the lead, falling behind and tying it up five more times, the last at 95-95.

Then Josh Hart and Ingram made 3-pointers almost two minutes apart and then Ingram hit a jumper for a 103-95 lead as the Hornets were struck in a scoring drought of their own of more than three minutes.

Then a Williams long ball made it 106-97 with 2:13 to play as the Pelicans suddenly seemed to be in control.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 24 points, while Terry Rozier pumped in 18 points and Miles Bridges had 12. Cody Zeller and P.J. Washington, who departed with a minor left ankle sprain in the third quarter, both finished with 10 points for the Hornets, who’ve lost consecutive games after a three-game winning streak.

The Hornets used a 13-0 run to open second quarter and built up a 61-55 halftime lead.

Graham had 15 points — with seven of them on free throws — by halftime as he continued his strong play in a reserve role.

It came in the first game after the Hornets expressed some concerns about offensive malfunctions earlier in the week in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Still, the teams combined for 31 first-half turnovers (16 by the Pelicans). The Hornets finished with 22 turnovers.

Lonzo Ball of the Pelicans didn’t play a night after suiting up while coming off an injury. He was listed out with a right abductor strain.

—Field Level Media