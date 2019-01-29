Balanced Hornets fend off losing-prone Knicks

Tony Parker and Jeremy Lamb led a balanced attack with 15 points each, and the Charlotte Hornets added to the New York Knicks’ miseries with a 101-92 victory on Monday night.

The Hornets trailed by as many as eight in the third quarter, but went on a 14-0 run early in the fourth to take control of the game. They led by as many as 14 down the stretch and never let the Knicks closer than nine again.

The win moved the Hornets back to within one game of the .500 mark. It also avenged a 126-124 overtime loss to the Knicks in Charlotte on Dec. 14 that might rate as the Hornets’ most-disappointing loss of the season.

The Knicks have lost 10 straight and 18 of their last 19 games.

The Hornets also got 14 points each from Kemba Walker and Malik Monk, 11 points from Miles Bridges, and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Willy Hernangomez. Walker was just 5 of 16 from the field after sustaining a neck injury in the Hornets’ previous game, a loss at Milwaukee last Friday.

Kevin Knox led the Knicks with 19 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17, and Mitchell Robinson scored 10. The Knicks shot just 40.0 percent from the field for the game, although the Hornets weren’t much better at 41.1 percent.

The Hornets led 30-24 after one quarter. They built the lead to 10 in the second quarter but had to settle for a 54-53 halftime lead.

The Knicks then took over in the third and led 64-56 with 6:48 to play in the period, before the Hornets came back to tie the game at 71-71 going into the fourth quarter.

New York led 75-73 when the Hornets went on their 14-0 run for an 87-75 lead, with Monk hitting three 3-pointers along the way.

The Knicks were playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing at home to Miami on Sunday.

The Knicks will return home to face Dallas on Wednesday, the start of a four-game home stand. The Hornets will hit the road again with a game at Boston on Wednesday.

