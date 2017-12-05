Walker, Hornets stroll past Magic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker scored 29 points and handed out seven assists, and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 104-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night at the Spectrum Center.

Walker, back after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury, helped the Hornets pull away in the fourth quarter. Charlotte led by just one entering the fourth, then was on top by as many as 12 points down the stretch.

The Hornets have won the past nine matchups between the teams over the past three seasons.

Charlotte (9-13) was coached by assistant Stephen Silas, as head coach Steve Clifford stayed home because of illness.

Walker was a perfect 14 of 14 from the free-throw line on a night when the Hornets made 33 of 40 foul shots to Orlando’s 12 of 14.

The Hornets also got 14 points from Frank Kaminsky, 12 each from Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lamb, and 11 apiece from Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Batum added 11 rebounds.

The Magic (10-15) got 18 points from Evan Fournier. Jonathon Simmons scored 15, Aaron Gordon 14, D.J. Augustin 13, Elfrid Payton 11 and Nikola Vucevic 10.

The Hornets never trailed in the second half. They led 26-23 after one quarter, 54-45 at halftime and 75-74 after three quarters.

NOTES: The Hornets won the only previous game between the teams this season, 120-113 in Charlotte on Oct. 29. The teams will meet in Orlando on Feb. 14 and April 6. ... The Hornets were without G Julyan Stone (illness). ... The Magic were without F Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle) and F Terrence Ross (sprained right MCL). ... The Hornets had been idle since a 105-100 loss at Miami on Friday, while the Magic were doubling back from a 105-100 win at New York on Sunday. ... The Magic will return home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. ... The Hornets were starting a four-game homestand, all this week. They will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.