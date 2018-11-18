Sixers edge Hornets in OT despite Walker's 60

Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime Saturday night, allowing the Philadelphia 76ers to overcome a 60-point explosion by Kemba Walker for a 122-119 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets.

The victory was the 76ers’ second straight over the Hornets in overtime and third overall against Charlotte this season, games in which Walker has scored 37, 30 and 60 points.

The point total was a career-high for Walker and the first of 60 or more in the NBA since James Harden dropped 60 on Orlando last January.

After rallying from a late 10-point deficit in regulation, the Hornets found themselves down 119-114 with 1:14 left in overtime before Walker hit a jump shot and Jeremy Lamb converted a three-point play for a tie with 34.7 seconds to go.

Willy Hernangomez then stole a Ben Simmons pass, but Butler blocked a Walker jumper, setting up his own offensive heroics.

The Hornets rebounded from a 7 1/2-minute drought without a field goal to finish regulation with a flurry, as Walker scored 17 points in the final 4:10, rallying Charlotte from a 101-91 deficit to force overtime.

The Hornets led 89-84 one minute into the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Miles Bridges before the 76ers tightened the defensive screws.

Over the course of the next 7 1/2 minutes, the Hornets missed 12 straight shots and mixed in four turnovers, scoring only on two Walker free throws.

Landry Shamet and Mike Muscala dropped in 3-pointers during the 17-2 burst.

Walker ended the drought with a layup with 3:35 to go.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Simmons missed a triple-double by one assist with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

JJ Redick also scored 23 points, while Butler added 15 for the 76ers, who improved to 2-1 with Butler in the lineup.

Walker’s 60 points came on 21-for-34 shooting overall and 6-for-14 on 3-pointers.

Lamb recorded a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Cody Zeller added 10 points for the Hornets, who were opening a three-game homestand.

