Balanced attack helps Hornets blast Suns

Kemba Walker led a balanced attack with 21 points, and the Charlotte Hornets rolled to an easy 135-115 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Saturday on “Glen Rice Appreciation Night.”

Jeremy Lamb added 18 points for the Hornets, and six others also scored in double figures. Nicolas Batum scored 15; Marvin Williams and Tony Parker scored 14 each; Bismack Biyombo had 11 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots; and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Miles Bridges chipped in 10 each.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, including 22 in the first half, and 11 assists. Phoenix also got 24 points from Kelly Oubre Jr., 16 from T.J. Warren and 10 from Deandre Ayton.

The Hornets jumped on the Suns quickly, scoring the first seven points of the game and pushing the lead to 14-3 and 29-11 later in the first quarter. They went on to lead by as many as 25 in the second half. It was the third time this season that the Hornets have led wire-to-wire in a victory.

It was the Hornets’ second victory over the Suns in the past two weeks, after they won 119-113 in Phoenix on Jan. 6. They have now beaten the Suns five straight times over the past three seasons.

The Hornets have now won three straight, matching their season-high winning streak. They have beaten San Antonio, Sacramento and Phoenix during the streak, after falling down to four games below .500 on a recent Western road trip.

The Hornets continue to be without Cody Zeller, who has missed nine games with a fractured hand. Zeller returned to practice earlier this week and should return to action sometime in the next two weeks.

The Suns lost their third straight and continue to have the third-worst record in the NBA.

The Hornets led 39-26 after one quarter and pushed the lead up to 46-26 early in the second before settling for a 71-60 halftime lead. Charlotte led 109-86 after three quarters.

The Suns were playing the third game of a four-game road trip. They will conclude the trip on Sunday at Minnesota. The Hornets were wrapping up a brief two-game homestand and will now start a three-game road trip on Sunday at Indiana.

Rice was a three-time All-Star for the Hornets.

