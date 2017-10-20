Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams (knee soreness) did not play in the season opener at Detroit.

F Dwayne Bacon, a second-round pick this year, scored eight points in his NBA debut. Coach Steve Clifford had no hesitation starting the rookie. “He can play a role where he’s not overmatched physically by these guys,” said Clifford.

G Kemba Walker’s 24 points led the Hornets in a season-opening loss against Detroit.

C Dwight Howard supplied 10 points and 15 rebounds in his Hornets debut. Howard was acquired in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s very difficult (playing from behind), especially against a team like Detroit. They play better when the crowd is into the game,” Howard said. “We didn’t get a chance to get up and down the floor, get easy steals and get out in transition. So, it was a good learning experience for us.”