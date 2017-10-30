FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 31, 2017

Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Cody Zeller returned Sunday after he missed the first five games with a right knee bone bruise.

C Mangok Mathiang was transferred to the D-League with the return of Cody Zeller. Mathiang had appeared in just one game

G Kemba Walker had a season-high 34 points and 10 assists Sunday against Orlando.Walker finished 15 of 25 from the field with two 3-pointers on a night when the Hornets shot 54.1 percent from the field. With his 10 assists and six rebounds, he came up just shy of his first triple-double of the season.

C Dwight Howard came into Sunday’s game leading the NBA in rebounding at 17.6. But his streak of five straight games with at least 15 rebounds came to an end, as he finished with 10 boards.

G Nic Batum (sprained left elbow) missed Sunday’s game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
