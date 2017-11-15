Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Nicolas Batum is in line to make his regular-season debut on Wednesday after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow last month. Batum will be in the starting lineup against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers barring a “drastic” setback, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Batum injured his elbow just 34 seconds into a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 4. Batum averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season in his second campaign with Charlotte. He is entering the second season of a five-year, $120 million contract.