FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
World
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 16, 2017 / 4:11 AM / in 3 hours

Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Nicolas Batum is in line to make his regular-season debut on Wednesday after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow last month. Batum will be in the starting lineup against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers barring a “drastic” setback, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Batum injured his elbow just 34 seconds into a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 4. Batum averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season in his second campaign with Charlotte. He is entering the second season of a five-year, $120 million contract.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.