G Kemba Walker scored 20 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 loss to Cleveland. Walker was 7 of 17 from the field and scored only eight in the second half.

F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 22 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 loss to Cleveland.

G-F Nicolas Batum scored 16 points in Wednesday’s 115-107 loss to Cleveland. Batum played for the first time this season after missing the first 12 games following elbow surgery.