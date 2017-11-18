FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 19, 2017 / 3:06 AM / in 2 hours

Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kemba Walker scored 47 points to lead Charlotte in its loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night but missed a shot at the end. “I had a good look -- I kind of lost the ball a little bit, but I got what I wanted,” said Walker, who finished 17 of 27 from the field and finished five points shy of his career high. “I just came up short.”

G/F Nic Batum was limited to 27 minutes on Friday night in his second game back from a torn ligament in his elbow. Coach Steve Clifford wants to keep Batum and F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist fresh as the Hornets will play six games over nine days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
