Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Kemba Walker scored 47 points to lead Charlotte in its loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night but missed a shot at the end. “I had a good look -- I kind of lost the ball a little bit, but I got what I wanted,” said Walker, who finished 17 of 27 from the field and finished five points shy of his career high. “I just came up short.”

G/F Nic Batum was limited to 27 minutes on Friday night in his second game back from a torn ligament in his elbow. Coach Steve Clifford wants to keep Batum and F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist fresh as the Hornets will play six games over nine days.