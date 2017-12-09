Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Julyan Stone was sent by the Hornets to Greensboro of the G League on Friday. Stone had appeared in only two games with the Hornets all season.

G Jeremy Lamb was lost in the first half on Friday night in a game against the Bulls with a shin contusion.

C Dwight Howard had a monster game for Charlotte on Friday night in a loss to Chicago with 25 points, 20 rebounds and six blocked shots. Walker finished with 20 points but was just 5 of 16 from the field on a night when the Hornets shot just 40 percent.