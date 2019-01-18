Hornets share scoring load in win over Kings

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected Bagley points total

Kemba Walker led a balanced attack with 23 points, and the Charlotte Hornets gained revenge on the visiting Sacramento Kings with a 114-95 victory on Thursday night.

The Hornets erupted for 43 points in the second quarter after trailing by as many as 13 early, and they went on to lead by 13 at halftime and by 21 in the second half.

The Kings had rolled to a 104-97 victory when the teams met in Sacramento on Saturday.

Walker also surpassed the 11,000-point barrier for his eight-year career, which is a franchise high.

The Hornets also got 15 points each from Miles Bridges and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 14 points apiece from Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker, 11 points and 16 rebounds from Willy Hernangomez, and 10 points from Marvin Williams.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 24 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17, Marvin Bagley III finished with 15, and De’Aaron Fox had 10.

The Kings were opening a six-game road trip, while the Hornets were returning home from a six-game trip on which they went 2-4. Sacramento had a three-game winning streak snapped while Charlotte won its second straight after an impressive performance at San Antonio on Monday.

After Lamb opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, the Kings went on a 15-0 run. Hield sank three treys in that span, and Sacramento wound up ahead 25-20 after one quarter.

Sacramento pushed the lead to 37-24 early in the second after a Justin Jackson jump shot, but the Hornets responded by outscoring the Kings 39-13 the rest of the period for a 63-50 halftime lead.

Charlotte then led 83-73 after three quarters.

The Kings will continue their trip with a game at Detroit on Saturday. The Hornets will host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

—Field Level Media