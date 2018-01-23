Walker scores 29, Hornets beat reeling Kings

Kemba Walker had 26 points and nine assists to lead the host Charlotte Hornets past the Sacramento Kings 112-107 on Monday night.

Dwight Howard, Nicolas Batum and Marvin Williams had 14 points apiece for the Hornets, who have won three of their past four games. Howard also finished with a game-high 16 rebounds.

Charlotte bounced back from a disappointing 106-105 loss to the Miami Heat where it blew a five-point lead in the final 34 seconds Saturday night.

Skal Labissiere had 23 points off the bench for the Kings, who have lost eight consecutive games. De‘Aaron Fox scored 16 points and Willie Cauley-Stein added 11 for Sacramento.

The Kings trimmed a 12-point halftime deficit lead to 73-66 on a free throw by Cauley-Stein with 5:57 left in the third quarter. Charlotte struggled setting its offense and had three consecutive turnovers.

However, the Hornets recovered, and a 3-pointer by Frank Kaminsky provided an 82-68 margin, forcing Sacramento to call a full timeout with 2:50 left. Kaminsky finished with 10 points off the bench.

A 3-pointer by Jeremy Lamb (18 points) gave Charlotte a 92-75 lead heading into the final period.

The Kings rallied and pulled to within 101-92 on a 19-foot jumper by Cauley-Stein with 4:58 left in the game. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic cut the margin to 105-102 with 1:25 remaining.

From there, Howard made a pair of free throws and had a tip-in to seal the win.

Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who averages 10.4 points per game, missed the game with a foot injury. Treveon Graham got his first start of the season in his place and scored just three points in 21 minutes.

The Kings entered the game with the NBA’s worst 3-point percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 38.4 percent. The Hornets took advantage and went 16-of-40 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.

