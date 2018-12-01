Korver scores 14 for Jazz in win over Hornets

Kyle Korver scored 14 points off the bench, 12 of those on 3-pointers, in his Utah debut on Friday night, helping the Jazz overpower the host Charlotte Hornets 119-111 to win a second straight to start its three-game trip.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 30, Jae Crowder came off the bench for 24 points and a team-high seven assists, and Rudy Gobert contributed 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Jazz, who hadn’t won at Charlotte since December 2013, when the opponent was known as the Bobcats.

Jeremy Lamb had 24 points, Kemba Walker 21 and Tony Parker 20 points and a game-high nine assists to pace the Hornets.

After blowing a 16-point lead, the Jazz used a 15-2 burst to break from a 64-all tie to a 13-point advantage with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter. Crowder had seven points, including a 3-pointer, in the run.

Charlotte scratched back within six with still 9:01 to play, but Crowder countered with another 3-pointer and Korver added his only two-point hoop, extending the Utah lead to double figures and allowing the guests to coast home.

Korver, acquired earlier this week in a trade from Cleveland, hit five of his seven shots overall and four of his six 3-point attempts, helping Utah go 18 of 40 (45.0 percent) from long distance. Mitchell hit 12 of his 22 shots.

The Jazz outscored the Hornets 54-27 from beyond the arc.

Ricky Rubio added 13 points for Utah, which had opened its trip with a 101-91 win at Brooklyn.

Marvin Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which had opened a four-game homestand with wins over Milwaukee and Atlanta.

Miles Bridges added 12 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 11 for the Hornets.

—Field Level Media