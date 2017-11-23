Hornets erase late deficit, beat Wizards in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 24 each, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied for an improbable 129-124 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets rallied from a nine-point deficit in the last four minutes of regulation, then dominated the overtime period. They took the lead for good at 119-116 on Walker’s 3-pointer with 3:21 left and eventually pushed the lead to seven.

The Hornets (8-9) have won three straight.

Howard was 10 of 13 from the field, as the Hornets shot 47.3 percent from the field and were 33 of 40 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets also got 12 points each from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams and Frank Kaminsky, and Michael Carter-Williams scored 11.

The Wizards (10-8) have lost three of their last four.

John Wall led the Wizards with 31 points and 11 assists. Bradley Beal scored 22 but missed two key free throws down the stretch, including one with 9.3 seconds left in regulation. The Wizards also got 14 points from Markieff Morris, 13 from Mike Scott and 12 from Otto Porter Jr.

Washington led 26-25 after one quarter, 59-55 at halftime and 88-84 after three quarters. Washington’s biggest lead was 11 in the third quarter.

The Wizards let a nine-point fourth-quarter lead disappear and the Hornets fought all the way back to tie it 114-114 on two free throws by Walker with 2.0 seconds left. Beal then had a game-winning attempt at the buzzer blocked by Howard.

NOTES: Hornets G Nicolas Batum reinjured his left elbow and did not play in the second half. Batum missed the first 12 games of the season following elbow surgery. ... This was the first of four meetings between the Southeast Division rivals in the regular season. The Wizards won three of four last season. ... The Hornets were without G Julyan Stone (strained left hamstring). ... The Wizards continue to be without G Sheldon Mac (left Achilles surgery). ... The Wizards were coming off a 99-88 win at Milwaukee on Monday while the Hornets beat Minnesota 118-102 at home on Monday. ... The Hornets were closing out a three-game homestand. They will play at Cleveland on Friday. ... The Wizards were closing out a three-game road trip. They host Portland on Saturday.