Hawks roll over hapless Bulls

John Collins scored a career-high 35 points to pace visiting Atlanta to a 121-101 win over the Chicago Bulls, ending the Hawks’ two-game losing streak.

The second-year power forward was 14-for-16 from the floor and 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts. Collins added eight rebounds and two assists to help Atlanta end a five-game losing streak to Chicago.

Atlanta also got 15 points and six rebounds from Taurean Prince, 14 points and seven rebounds from Dewayne Dedmon, and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Alex Len.

The Hawks got a boost from reserve point guard Jeremy Lin, who scored 15 points. Starting point guard Trae Young only scored five points, but handed out 12 assists and had seven rebounds.

Atlanta, which won for the seventh time on the road, is 9-9 over its last 18 games.

The Bulls got 23 points from Zach LaVine, the 31st time he’s scored 20-plus points this season. Lauri Markkanen scored 22, the third time in four games he’s scored at least 20, with six rebounds and Kris Dunn had 16 points.

Chicago failed in its attempt to win back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Collins scored 15 of his points in the first quarter, along with a pair of 3-pointers, to help Atlanta run away to a 42-25 lead. That matched Atlanta’s season-high for first-quarter points set Jan. 15 against Oklahoma City.

The Hawks led by as many as 20 points in the first half and led 62-43 with 3:13 remaining. Then Chicago closed the half on a 17-4 run, with Markkanen making a long trey at the buzzer to cut the lead to 66-60.

Atlanta outscored the Bulls 14-2 to start the third quarter, but Chicago got back to within seven points at the 6:01 mark. The Hawks finished the quarter strong with Lin scoring five points in the final 51 seconds to give Atlanta a 98-83 lead.

Atlanta and Chicago have split their two games this season. They play two more times in March.

Atlanta continues its seven-game road trip on Saturday at Portland. The Bulls continue the second game of their three-game homestand on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

