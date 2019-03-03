Len scores 28 as Hawks outlast Bulls

Alex Len scored a season-high 28 points and made two key free throws in the final seconds as the visiting Atlanta Hawks hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-118 on Sunday.

Mar 3, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) and center Alex Len (25) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Len picked up the scoring slack for the Hawks, who were without two starters and saw point guard Trae Young ejected in the third quarter. He was 9-for-18 from the floor and made five 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Markkanen led Chicago with 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulls cut the Atlanta lead to 118-117 with 1:14 left on a pair of free throws by Markkanen, but rookie Kevin Huerter restored the lead to three with a basket with 59.2 seconds left to make it 120-117.

Chicago’s Kris Dunn missed a 3-pointer to tie the game with 21.2 seconds left. Huerter missed two free throws that could have ice the game with 15.7 seconds and Wayne Selden Jr. grabbed the rebound.

Following a timeout, Markkanen missed a 3 with 11.4 seconds and Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore got the rebound and was fouled. Bazemore made one of two with 7.7 seconds left to make it a four-point margin.

Atlanta fouled Zach LaVine with 5.3 seconds left and he made the first and missed the second which Len rebounded. Len made both free throws with 4.4 seconds to give the Hawks a five-point lead and clinch the win.

The Hawks played most of the second half without Young, who was ejected after making a long 3-pointer and staring down Dunn. The two were both given technical fouls in the first quarter after Dunn slapped Young in the back of the head following a basket. Young finished with 18 points and five assists.

Atlanta also got 14 points from Jaylen Adams and 13 points and 12 rebounds from Dewayne Dedmon.

Antonio Blakeney came off the bench to score 17 for the Bulls and Robin Lopez added 16 points and Dunn scored 14. LaVine, playing with a sore back, scored only 12 points.

The four-overtime game the teams played on Friday had already left both squads a little thin.

Atlanta’s John Collins, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed his second straight game with the flu. Taurean Price, who averages 13.3, missed the game for personal reasons.

The Bulls were without Otto Porter Jr., who was out for a rest day; he had been dealing with a leg issue and played 55 minutes on Friday.

