Nets edge Bulls for 7th straight win

Joe Harris hit the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds left Wednesday night as the visiting Brooklyn Nets continued their surge with a 96-93 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Harris’ driving layup off the glass provided the 23rd and final lead change in a gritty defensive battle that also featured 21 ties.

Following Harris’ basket, the teams traded empty possessions — the Bulls’ Kris Dunn was whistled for an offensive foul before the Nets committed a shot-clock violation.

Brooklyn then forced a turnover following a Bulls timeout as Spencer Dinwiddie got a hand on the ball before Harris jumped on it. Dinwiddie then used the Nets’ final timeout with 2.3 seconds left.

Dinwiddie was fouled on the inbounds play and collected the final two of his game-high 27 points by draining a pair of free throws.

The Bulls had a chance at a miracle shot to tie the game, but a 70-foot inbounds pass glanced off the hands of Lauri Markkanen and time expired with the ball still on the floor. The final margin tied the biggest lead of the night for the Nets.

The victory was the seventh straight for the Nets, who have the longest active winning streak in the NBA. Brooklyn’s current run was immediately preceded by an eight-game losing skid.

Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets while D’Angelo Russell (13 points) and Harris (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Dunn scored 24 points for the Bulls, who have lost two straight and 12 of 14. Bobby Portis collected 16 points and 11 rebounds before limping off the floor with what appeared to be an ankle injury with 1:52 left in the game. Shaquille Harrison chipped in with 13 points, and Ryan Arcidiacono added 10 points.

The Bulls led 27-22 after one quarter and the Nets were up 40-39 following a sludgy second quarter in which the teams combined to miss nine consecutive field-goal attempts during a scoreless span of 2:36. Chicago went on a 10-2 run spanning the second and third quarter to open its biggest lead at 49-42 with 9:25 left in the third.

