Russell, Nets pull away from Bulls late

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points as the visiting Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter and reached the halfway mark of the season with a 117-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls Sunday afternoon.

Russell scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game to match the longest streak of his career. He also did Feb. 24-March 2, 2016 as a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers. The guard’s latest productive showing helped the Nets (20-21) win for the 12th time in 15 games, matching the best 15-game stretch since the team moved to Brooklyn in 2012.

Russell shot 10 of 19 from the floor and made six 3-pointers. He made at least five 3-pointers for the seventh time this season as Brooklyn shot 50.6 percent overall and hit 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

Reserve DeMarre Carroll added 20 and scored at least 20 in consecutive games for the fourth time in his career as the Nets beat the Bulls for the fifth straight time by outscoring them 62-45 after halftime.

Jarrett Allen contributed 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Brooklyn. Shabazz Napier chipped in 18 points, and Ed Davis pulled down 13 rebounds as Brooklyn’s reserves totaled 52 points.

Zach LaVine scored 27 points as the Bulls dropped their fourth straight and dropped to 5-11 under new coach Jim Boylen. Reserve Bobby Portis added 17 in his return from a right ankle sprain, while Kris Dunn contributed 16 and Lauri Markkanen finished with 14.

After missing their first four shots, the Nets took a 28-21 lead through the opening quarter as the period ended with LaVine hitting a 3-pointer right before the buzzer.

LaVine scored 16 points in the second to get the Bulls back into it and tie the game at 55 by halftime. LaVine scored 14 points in a span of about six minutes that helped Chicago erase a nine-point deficit with 7:48 left.

The Nets opened the second half with a 9-2 run and took a 79-67 lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Russell with about six minutes left. The Bulls finished the quarter with a 16-9 spurt and were within 88-82 going into the fourth.

Brooklyn began putting the game away in the opening minutes of the fourth as Napier’s 3-pointer capped a 12-3 run with 8:29 left, extending the lead to 100-85 and about two minutes later, Russell hit his sixth 3-pointer to make it 104-87.

—Field Level Media