Nets pull away late, take down Bulls

Spencer Dinwiddie had a team-high 24 points, Joe Harris added 22 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-111 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening.

Nov 16, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Taurean Waller-Prince added 13 points and Garrett Temple had 12 for Brooklyn, which ended a three-game losing skid. Jarrett Allen tallied 11 points and Theo Pinson contributed 10 as six Nets players scored in double digits.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points on 11-for-24 shooting for Chicago, which lost for the second time in three nights. The Bulls received double-double performances from both Wendell Carter Jr. (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Lauri Markkanen (16 points, 10 rebounds).

A 3-pointer by Waller-Prince boosted the Nets’ lead to 99-92 with 3:43 to play, but Chicago quickly sliced the deficit to three points thanks to back-to-back baskets by Carter and LaVine.

The Nets then pulled away with six straight points to go back on top 105-96 with 1:35 remaining.

Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to grab an 80-78 advantage. That set up a back-and-forth stretch that included four lead changes in less than 90 seconds.

Chicago had a 78-74 lead at the end of three quarters. The Nets went on a 12-4 run to even the score at 73-73 late in the third, but the Bulls pulled back in front with a 3-pointer from Ryan Arcidiacono and a hook shot from Markkanen.

The Bulls led 56-50 at halftime thanks to a dominant second quarter.

Brooklyn had a 30-19 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Chicago bounced back with a 14-3 run to open the next frame. Markkanen hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 33-33 with 7:38 left in the first half.

The Bulls continued to push the pace before intermission. LaVine hit a step-back jumper in the final minute to give Chicago a 37-20 edge in second-quarter scoring and the six-point lead at the break.

Brooklyn played without two of its top three scorers, Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb).

—Field Level Media