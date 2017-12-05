Bulls lose again as Cavs win 12th straight

CHICAGO -- Kevin Love scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and LeBron James finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their 12th straight game with a 113-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Cavaliers (17-7) can tie a franchise record for consecutive victories with a win Wednesday at home against Sacramento.

Dwayne Wade, who is flourishing as a reserve with the Cavaliers following a season playing for his hometown Bulls, also finished with 24 points to help pace the Cavaliers. Jeff Green added 14 points for Cleveland.

Kris Dunn scored 15 points to lead Chicago (3-19), which has lost nine straight games. Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday also scored 14 points for the Bulls, who also got 13 points from Lauri Markkanen and 10 from Bobby Portis.

Holiday beat the third-quarter buzzer to get the lead under 20 at 86-71 before the Cavaliers expanded their lead in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland built a 21-point just two minutes into the second half before a Love 3-point field goal forced Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg to call a timeout. Cleveland outscored the Bulls 13-5 to open the third quarter behind Love, who scored 10 points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half.

The Cavaliers, who shot 54.8 percent from the floor in the first half, led 61-45 at halftime.

NOTES: Cavaliers G Derrick Rose rejoined the team Monday and will continue to rehab his injured left ankle in Cleveland. Coach Tyronn Lue said he expected Rose to miss a couple more weeks after the former Chicago Bulls star left the Cavaliers on Nov. 22 to think about his playing future after sustaining the ankle injury on Nov. 9. “I know he’s frustrated but like I said, I‘m glad he’s in a good place now,” Lue told reporters Monday morning. ... F/C Channing Frye played after being initially listed as questionable with a dislocated finger. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic will practice Tuesday before it is determined whether he will travel with for Chicago’s road games this week against Indiana and Charlotte. Mirotic said this weekend that he hopes to return this week after being out with facial fractures. ... F Bobby Portis returned after missing one game with an arm contusion.