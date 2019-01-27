Cavaliers clip Bulls to snap six-game slide

Alec Burks scored 18 points, including a putback jumper with 17 seconds left, to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 104-101 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls had two chances to tie or take the lead after Burks’ bucket, with Kris Dunn missing a jumper with 8.4 seconds left that would’ve put Chicago in front and Zach LaVine’s 3-pointer missing the mark at the buzzer.

The victory snapped the Cavaliers’ six-game losing streak and was just their second win in 20 games. The Bulls have now dropped three straight and 13 of their last 14 games.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cavs opened up an eight-point lead — the biggest to that point by either team — thanks to a quick 7-0 run.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen reinserted his starters and Chicago quickly answered, ripping off a 15-5 run and retaking the lead at 98-96 with 3:52 remaining on Robin Lopez’s reverse dunk.

The teams exchanged the lead three more times. The Bulls pulled ahead 101-100 on Wayne Selden’s 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining, but that was the last points Chicago would score.

The game stayed tight throughout, with 23 lead changes and 14 ties.

Jordan Clarkson also had 18 points for Cleveland, making 8 of 11 shots from the field, while Cedi Osman scored 17. Ante Zizic had a career-high 14 rebounds.

Chicago was led by Lauri Markkanen’s 21 points and 15 rebounds. LaVine added 17 points and 12 boards. Lopez scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with four blocks.

The Bulls were without rookie small forward Chandler Hutchison, who suffered a toe injury late in Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta but played a season-high 41 minutes Friday in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hutchison was diagnosed with a broken toe after experiencing continued soreness after that game. Before Sunday’s game, Hutchison told reporters he didn’t make the injury worse by playing on it. He’s expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

With Hutchison out, Chicago started Selden for the first time this season.

