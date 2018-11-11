Last-second blocked shot helps Bulls over Cavs

Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 as the Chicago Bulls got off to a quick start and held on for a 99-98 victory Saturday over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland had one last possession to go out in front but Collin Sexton missed a short shot inside, got his own rebound and had his shot at the buzzer blocked by Jabari Parker.

Ryan Arcidiacono had 15 points as the Bulls grabbed a much-needed victory after losing five of their previous six games. The Bulls jumped out to a 37-23 lead after one quarter and built a 16-point lead in the second quarter before the Cavaliers worked their way back into the game.

The Cavaliers led briefly late in the second quarter and took a six-point lead in the third quarter, before the Bulls regained the lead again escaped with the win.

Tristan Thompson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Sexton and Rodney Hood each scored 20. The Cavaliers lost their fifth consecutive game and have the worst record in the NBA at 1-11.

Jordan Clarkson had 15 points for the Cavaliers, while Larry Nance Jr. had a game-high 14 rebounds for Cleveland, but was just 1-of-8 from the field and 0-of-2 from 3-point range. The Cavs lost despite a 53-38 rebounding advantage.

Arcidiacono, who was making his first career start, scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter. The second-year player out of Villanova went 3-of-4 from 3-point range and is now 19-of-36 (52.7 percent) on 3-pointers for the season.

Arcidiacono got the start over Cameron Payne, who had started 11 of the Bulls’ first 12 games but had shot just 29.3 percent from the field over the past five games.

LaVine scored 11 points in the opening quarter as the Bulls shot 64 percent from the field (16-for-25) in the opening 12 minutes. LaVine also led the Bulls in rebounds (eight) and assists (five). Parker scored 13 points.

Both rosters were depleted by injuries. The Bulls were missing Bobby Portis (knee), Kris Dunn (knee), Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Denzel Valentine (ankle). The Cavs were without Kevin Love (toe), Sam Dekker (ankle), George Hill (shoulder) and Cedi Osman (back).

—Field Level Media