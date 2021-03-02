Nikola Jokic’s big 4th quarter leads Nuggets past Bulls

EditorsNote: Started new sentence and capitalized a letter in the sixth paragraph.

Nikola Jokic scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the visiting Denver Nuggets to a 118-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Jokic also had 14 rebounds and nine assists to fall just shy of his ninth triple-double of the season and second in as many games. He had 19 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in Denver’s 126-96 romp over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Jamal Murray had 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won four of their last six games overall.

Denver also has reversed its recent fortunes on the road. The Nuggets had lost six of seven away from home before winning the first two contests of their five-game road trip.

Zach LaVine had 23 points and Coby White collected 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost back-to-back contests.

Chicago scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to take a 95-89 lead. However, Jokic singlehandedly kept Denver within earshot. He scored 15 of his team’s first 20 points in the quarter to give Denver a 109-108 advantage before Murray sank a 3-pointer on the Nuggets’ next possession.

Thaddeus Young made a short jumper to trim the deficit to 112-110 before Jokic countered with one of his own. LaVine and Will Barton traded free throws before Murray sealed the win from the charity stripe.

Denver bolted out of the blocks by scoring 21 of the game’s first 28 points before Chicago answered with a spirited surge to trim the Nuggets’ lead to 30-25. Porter connected on all four of his shots -- including two from 3-point range -- and Murray converted from beyond the arc just before the buzzer to stake Denver to a 37-25 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Murray continued his sharp shooting, draining a jumper before sinking a pull-up 3-pointer in transition to push the Nuggets’ lead to 47-32 early in the second quarter. The Bulls chipped away again, with LaVine capping a late run with a driving layup and dunk to cut Denver’s advantage to 62-55 at halftime.

