Oladipo powers Pacers past Bulls in OT

Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 36 points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, and the visiting Indiana Pacers held on for a 119-116 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Oladipo banked in the go-ahead shot to give Indiana its sixth win in a row. Domantas Sabonis contributed a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers. Thaddeus Young (16 points), Bojan Bogdanovic (13) and Tyreke Evans (10) also scored in double digits.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 31 points on 12-for-21 shooting. Lauri Markkanen added 27 points and nine rebounds and Kris Dunn finished with 16 points and 17 assists for Chicago, which dropped its third game in a row.

LaVine drilled a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to even the score at 105 and force overtime. He also hit a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left as the Bulls erased a six-point deficit in the final minute of regulation.

The Bulls’ top scorer had another chance to even the score in the waning moments of overtime, but he did not release his 3-pointer until after the buzzer sounded. The ball swished through the net but a video review confirmed that time had expired.

An 11-3 run gave Indiana a 92-89 advantage with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. Young made three straight baskets for the Pacers, including a hook shot to punctuate the run.

Oladipo scored 10 points in a row to give the Pacers their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter. The Pacers trailed 61-57 before he hit a 3-pointer, a pair of jump shots and another 3-pointer to put his team on top 67-61.

Chicago led 58-54 at halftime.

Indiana trailed 30-18 at the end of the first quarter but opened the second quarter on a 14-6 run to close the gap to four points. Sabonis had an offensive rebound and tip-in shot with 2 seconds remaining to cap the scoring before the break.

Chicago played its first game since trading Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies for Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and a pair of second-round draft picks one day earlier. Neither Selden nor Brooks played against the Pacers, although Selden is expected to join the rotation soon.

—Field Level Media