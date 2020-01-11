Turner's double-double carries Pacers past Bulls

EditorsNote: Fixed percentage in 10th graf

Jan 10, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Luke Kornet (2) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Turner registered a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Aaron Holiday added 19 points to lead the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 116-105 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Five Indiana players scored in double figures as the Pacers overcame the absence of leading scorer Domantas Sabonis, who missed the game with a sore left knee. Sabonis was a late scratch from the lineup after Pacers coach Nate McMillan said before the game the 6-foot-11 power forward would play.

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 43 points for the Bulls, who lost their season-high sixth straight game.

T.J. Warren (17 points), Doug McDermott (16) and Edmond Sumner (10) rounded out the balanced attack for the Pacers, who led by as many as 16 points.

Turner, another 6-11 Pacer, nearly had notched a double-double by halftime, asserting himself on both ends of the floor with 17 points and eight rebounds while connecting on 7-of-9 shooting. Additionally, Turner had two blocks before the break to help the Pacers to a 54-46 lead.

LaVine buoyed the Bulls with a flurry before the half and added an equally impressive run coming out of intermission. He had a mere eight points with just less than a minute to play in the second quarter but scored 20 successive Chicago points over the next 5:41 bridging halftime.

Lauri Markkanen snapped the all-LaVine tear with a trey that spurred the Bulls to a 12-0 run that cut the deficit to 74-72 with 2:11 to go in the third quarter. Indiana answered with the final five points of the quarter, however, and took a 79-72 advantage into the fourth.

Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his fifth straight game. After being sidelined for four games with lower back soreness, Brogdon was recovering from strep throat.

Coby White (23 points) and Tomas Satoransky (13) followed LaVine for the Bulls.

Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with nine rebounds. Indiana shot 57.1 percent overall compared to 46.2 percent for Chicago.

LaVine registered his 11th 30-point game of the season. White, a rookie, had the fifth 20-point game of his career and his first since Nov. 23 at Charlotte.

—Field Level Media