Bulls send Grizzlies to 15th straight loss, 119-110

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 119-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the United Center.

Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn each added 21 points for the Bulls, who won for the second time in the past three games. Bobby Portis posted his ninth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks scored 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, as the Grizzlies nearly rallied from a 21-point deficit. Memphis lost its 15th game in a row, which is the longest losing streak in the NBA this season.

Dunn and LaVine combined for a half-dozen free throws in the final minute to secure the win. Memphis opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run to cut the deficit to 94-93 and stayed within single digits the rest of the way, but could never take the lead.

The Bulls led 90-75 entering the fourth quarter. A 16-5 run increased the lead to 21 points midway through the third.

Chicago built a 64-51 lead at the half. Markkanen led the Bulls with 11 points at the break, and LaVine had 10. JaMychal Green kept the Grizzlies in contention with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

Bulls guard Justin Holiday returned to the starting lineup one day after a report surfaced that the NBA had reprimanded the team for resting healthy veterans as it aims for a top pick in the draft. Holiday, who had watched in street clothes in four of the past five games, finished with 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting in 17 minutes.

Bulls center Robin Lopez remained inactive for the sixth game in a row, but he is expected to return this weekend. Like Holiday, Lopez is healthy and is averaging in double digits with 12.3 points per game.

Forwards Jarell Martin (right knee) and Chandler Parsons (personal reasons) did not suit up for the Grizzlies. Parsons reportedly was given permission to attend the funeral of former agent Dan Fegan, who died in a car crash last week near his vacation home in Aspen, Colo.

