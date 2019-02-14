Bulls’ hot shooters take charge in win over Grizzlies

Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-20 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 122-110 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Feb 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) battles for the ball with Memphis Grizzlies guard Avery Bradley (0) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Robin Lopez contributed a season-high 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting for the Bulls, who won for only the fourth time in their past 22 games. Lauri Markkanen finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double in the past nine games.

Memphis lost for the second consecutive game after falling short by one point to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Veteran guard Avery Bradley led the Grizzlies in scoring for a second consecutive contest as he finished with 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Five other Grizzlies players scored 12 points apiece, including Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mike Conley and Delon Wright. Conley, who is battling an illness and did not play one night earlier, shot only 3 of 11 from the field.

Porter continued a torrid stretch in his fourth game since joining Chicago via trade from the Washington Wizards, who acquired Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker in return. Porter has shot 62.1 percent (36 of 58) from the field and 57.9 percent (11 of 19) from 3-point range with the Bulls, who have split their past four contests with him in the starting lineup.

The Bulls outscored Memphis 55-48 in the second half to help put the game out of reach.

Chicago jumped to a 67-62 lead at halftime.

The Bulls closed out the first half on a 14-4 run to seize the lead at the break. Markkanen jump-started the outburst with a 3-pointer with 2:59 remaining. Porter added two free throws, a jump shot and a 3-pointer during the run.

Grizzlies reserve center Joakim Noah drew a standing ovation from Bulls fans when he checked into the game late in the first quarter. Noah, who played 572 games with Chicago from 2007-16, finished with eight points in 20 minutes.

The Bulls and Grizzlies will meet again Feb. 27 in Memphis in their second and final matchup of the regular season.

—Field Level Media