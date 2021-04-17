Grizzlies hand Bulls fifth straight setback

Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 32 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies handed the Chicago Bulls their fifth consecutive loss, 126-115, Friday in Chicago.

Memphis rode a 37-point third quarter into the final period, when runs of 9-0 and 7-0 helped the Grizzlies build a 20-point advantage.

While committing a season-low six turnovers, Memphis capitalized on Chicago’s 12 giveaways to the tune of a 16-0 advantage in points-off-turnovers. The Grizzlies also finished with a 26-3 edge for fast-break points.

Six Grizzlies scored in double-figures, the 24th time this season at least six Memphis scorers hit that benchmark. Ja Morant scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists, while Grayson Allen shot 3-of-7 from 3-point range en route to 11 points.

Allen was one of six Grizzlies to connect on multiple 3-pointers, led by Brooks’ 4-of-7. Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Xavier Tillman and Killian Tillie all made two triples off the bench, and Memphis finished 17-of-40 as a team.

Tillman and Jones joined in the double-figure scoring with 14 and 10 points. Jonas Valanciunas’ franchise-record double-double streak ended at 16 games with his collecting seven rebounds Friday, but he shot 7-of-9 from the floor for 16 points.

Kyle Anderson led Memphis with 11 rebounds, and matched Jones for a team-high seven assists.

Coby White led the Bulls with 27 points in the loss. He shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Nikola Vucevic went 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and recorded 24 points with a game-high 14 rebounds.

Thaddeus Young scored 17 points off the bench, and Troy Brown Jr. added 11 points. White led Chicago with seven assists. Vucevic dished six.

Friday’s win kicked off a seven-game road swing for the Grizzlies, and was the first leg of a back-to-back as they aim to solidify their place in the Western Conference’s play-in tournament. The home loss dropped the sputtering Bulls into a tie for the 10th spot and final place in the play-in tournament with Toronto.

--Field Level Media