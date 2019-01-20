Richardson, Heat hand Bulls 10th straight loss

EditorsNote: Tweaks 8th graf, style fixes in last 2 grafs

Josh Richardson scored a game-high 26 points as the Miami Heat won 117-103 to send the host Chicago Bulls to their 10th straight defeat.

The game marked Dwyane Wade’s last visit to his hometown of Chicago as an active player. The 37-year-old shooting guard is retiring after this season.

Wade, a 12-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion, had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

The Heat also got a season-high 21 points from reserve shooting guard Dion Waiters, who had complained earlier this week about a lack of playing time.

Miami snapped a two-game losing streak and evened its record at 22-22.

Chicago has the longest active losing streak in the league, and the Bulls also have the second-worst record overall at 10-36.

Zach LaVine led Chicago in points (22) and assists (six).

Lauri Markkanen paced Chicago with nine rebounds while adding 20 points. In addition, the Bulls got a season-high 21 points from reserve Bobby Portis.

Miami led 31-30 after the first quarter, thanks to Richardson’s floater in the lane that went in off the backboard at the buzzer.

Both teams shot less than 41 percent in the quarter, but Chicago had a 10-0 advantage on fast-break points.

Chicago led by as many as nine points in the second quarter before Miami rallied to cut its deficit to 57-55 at halftime. There were 12 lead changes and nine tie scores in that first half.

Miami shot 47 percent in those first 24 minutes — 10 percentage points better than Chicago. But the Bulls made six three-pointers — twice as many as Miami.

Richardson scored 11 points in the third, allowing the Heat to surge ahead 83-76 entering the fourth quarter.

Miami pulled away in the fourth as the Heat shot a season-high 57 percent from the floor, including 13 of 32 on 3-pointers (40.6 percent).

The Heat also had a 58-40 edge in paint points while holding Chicago to 39.3 percent shooting from the floor.

