Bucks send Bulls to fourth straight loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 110-96 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

Khris Middleton contributed 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks. John Henson, Jason Terry and Sterling Brown added 12 points apiece as Milwaukee won its third game in a row.

Denzel Valentine scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Bulls. Rookie Lauri Markkanen maintained his hot play with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough has Chicago’s losing streak stretched to four.

Milwaukee topped 100 points for the fifth time in the past six contests. The Bucks jumped to a 26-20 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased the advantage to 61-42 at the break.

Chicago chipped the deficit to 14 points at the end of the third quarter, but Milwaukee quickly regained a 20-point advantage in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo hit a step-back jump shot to put the Bucks up by 17 points, and Terry drained a 3-pointer to make it 95-75 with 9:23 remaining in the contest.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 34 points in his past two games and has topped 20 points in each of his past seven contests. He helped the Bucks beat the Bulls for the first time in three meetings this season.

Jerian Grant (15 points), Justin Holiday (12 points) and Nikola Mirotic (10 points) also finished in double figures for the Bulls. Zach LaVine struggled offensively as he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Milwaukee shot 53.2 percent (41 of 77) from the field and 46.4 percent (13 of 28) from beyond the 3-point line. The Bucks struggled at the free-throw line, making 15 of 25 attempts (60 percent).

Chicago shot 41.4 percent (36 of 87) overall and 35.3 percent (12 of 34) from beyond the arc. At the free-throw line, the Bulls made 12 of 15 attempts (80 percent).

-- Field Level Media