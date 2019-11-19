Bucks best Bulls behind Antetokounmpo's 33

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks finished strong for a 115-101 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Nov 18, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer speaks to media members before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Brook Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with five blocked shots for Milwaukee, which won its fourth game in a row. George Hill scored 18, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 15.

Rookie Daniel Gafford amassed 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting for the Bulls. The second-round draft pick from Arkansas entered the game with zero points in four games off the bench.

Fellow Bulls rookie Coby White scored 13 points off the bench and made 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Zach LaVine made only 4 of 16 shot attempts but finished with 11 points.

Milwaukee closed the game on a 17-2 run to wipe out a 99-98 deficit. Eric Bledsoe and Lopez each converted three-point plays during the final 5:04, which also included six points from Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks led 98-90 with 8:11 remaining when Chicago stormed back with a 9-0 run to grab a one-point lead with 6:23 to go. The outburst included three consecutive 3-pointers, with Ryan Arcidiacono knocking down the first one and White draining the next two.

Chicago trailed 84-81 entering the fourth quarter. The Bulls were down by nine points with 1:35 left in the third quarter after a layup by Antetokounmpo, but Chicago bounced back by scoring seven of the next eight points, including a late 3-pointer by White.

Milwaukee led 60-56 at the half after finishing the second quarter on a 12-2 run. A 3-pointer by Hill started the scoring binge, which also included a 3-pointer, a dunk and a jump shot by Antetokounmpo and another basket from Hill.

The Bucks built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Chicago scored the final six points of the session to close the gap to 29-26. Gafford (four points) and White (two points) accounted for all of the scoring during the run.

Chicago dropped to 2-5 at home. Milwaukee improved to 7-2 on the road.

—Field Level Media