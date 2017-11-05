Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans to OT win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry realizes he asks a lot of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins when it comes to how much time they log on a nightly basis.

One night after the pair combined to score 50 points, the Pelicans again needed everything the tandem could give them.

Davis and Cousins didn’t disappoint.

Davis collected 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Cousins scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds as the Pelicans beat the Chicago Bulls 96-90 in overtime on Saturday.

Cousins spent more than 43 minutes on the floor on Saturday while Davis played more than 41 as the Pelicans won despite struggling to find an offensive rhythm.

“No matter what, it’s tough to get a win on the road and so we just wanted to make sure we came out and played despite how the offense was going,” Davis said. “Both (Friday and Saturday), the offense was kind of sluggish, but we just tried to stay with the defense and that translated to our offense.”

Jameer Nelson scored 13 points for New Orleans (5-5), which also got 11 points from Darius Miller. Jrue Holiday added 10 points for the Pelicans, who won on the road for the second straight night to get to .500 on the season.

Both nights, the effort wasn’t always pretty, but Gentry -- who called weighing how much he uses Davis and Cousins a double-edged sword -- got the desired outcome.

“We were like playing in mud in the first half, really the first few quarters,” Gentry said. “It was a struggle, we couldn’t seem to get ourselves going, but we found a way.”

Nelson capped the victory with a long jump shot with 48.9 seconds remaining, giving the Pelicans an eight-point lead. A Grant three-point play got the Bulls to within 87-86 earlier in overtime, but Davis and Cousins combined to score the next four points as New Orleans held on.

Denzel Valentine gave the Bulls an 83-81 lead with a 3-point shot with 2:28 remaining in regulation. A Davis dunk tied the game at 83. Jrue Holiday missed a jump shot with four seconds remaining and the Bulls failed to get a shot off after calling timeout with 2.1 seconds remaining.

In overtime, the Pelicans got off to a quick start and despite staying close, the Bulls (2-6) couldn’t come up with enough answers.

“I‘m proud of our guys for going out there and competing when the ball just wasn’t going in the hoop and giving our chance,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We’re going to have nights like this on the offensive end...if we can battle like that defensively, we’re going to have a chance most nights.”

Justin Holiday led the Bulls (2-6) with 18 points and Valentine finished with 16 points. Robin Lopez and Lauri Markkanen each scored 14 for Chicago, which also got 13 points from Jerian Grant.

The Pelicans began the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run before Chicago rallied to force overtime. Despite struggling to hit shots for much of the night -- especially from 3-point range where the Pelicans finished 9-for-31 -- New Orleans came up with enough stops and enough big shots in the end to again find a way to win on the road.

“It’s a good feeling,” Cousins said. “We didn’t win in the fashion we wanted to, but a win is a win. It’s hard to win on the road in the NBA. We’re going to carry these two wins into the next game, we’re going to carry this momentum and hopefully we can be 3-0 after the next game.”

NOTES: Pelicans C Alexis Ajinca (right knee injury), C Omer Asik (Illness), F Solomon Hill (left hamstring tear), G Frank Jackson (foot fracture) and G Rajon Rondo (core muscle injury) were all inactive for New Orleans. ... Bulls starting F David Nwaba left Saturday’s game in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain. ... Bulls F Bobby Portis served the final game of his eight-game suspension for punching teammate Nikola Mirotic in practice two weeks ago. When asked if Portis would play Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said, “We’ll see.” Portis practiced with the Bulls this week and will have two practices before Tuesday’s game. ... Mirotic continues to make progress as he increases his workload. Mirotic, who is out 4-6 weeks with facial fractures, has yet to return to basketball activities. ... G Zach LaVine (knee) and G Cameron Payne (foot) were also inactive for Chicago.