Randle returns with 31 points as Pelicans drop Bulls

Julius Randle returned from a six-game absence to score 31 points and lead a balanced New Orleans offense as the visiting Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-120 on Wednesday night.

Feb 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks to pass the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Randle, who had been sidelined by an ankle injury, was joined in double figures by Cheick Diallo (18 points), Jrue Holiday (18 points and 11 assists), Jahlil Okafor (13 points) and Darius Miller and Kenrich Williams (12 points each) as the Pelicans won for just the second time in eight games.

The Pelicans chose not to play All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who requested a trade last week while sidelined by a finger injury that has since healed enough for him to be cleared to play.

Coach Alvin Gentry said before the game that Davis’ situation will be re-evaluated if he’s still on the team after the trade deadline passes Thursday.

New Orleans was also missing Elfrid Payton (ankle), E’Twaun Moore (quad) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle), but all nine Pelicans who played scored at least six points.

Lauri Markkanen had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Zach LaVine scored 28 points, Kris Dunn added 18 and Robin Lopez had 11 to lead the Bulls, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Okafor scored the Pelicans’ first two baskets of the third quarter as they took their first lead at 68-66.

The score was tied twice and Chicago briefly regained the lead before Holiday made a 3-pointer and a layup and assisted on two other baskets as New Orleans opened a 91-82 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulls made two quick 3-pointers and got within 93-90 early in the fourth quarter.

Randle and Holiday each made a 3-pointer as New Orleans built the lead to 105-94.

The Pelicans led by 11 with two minutes left, but saw Chicago get within five with 1:14 left. That was the closest the Bulls got.

—Field Level Media