Preview: Knicks at Bulls

The New York Knicks once again took advantage of their time in Madison Square Garden to right some wrongs, but they have yet to solve their issues away from home. The Knicks will try for their first road victory in well over a month when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

New York snapped out of a 1-5 slide with a 99-88 victory over Memphis at home Wednesday night, improving to 11-5 in Manhattan, compared to 1-7 on the road. Courtney Lee scored 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from an ankle injury as the Knicks shot 52.2 percent and dominated the boards by a 42-27 margin. The Bulls have four wins on the season and two have come against the Charlotte Hornets, including a 119-111 triumph in overtime in North Carolina on Friday. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points - including five in the extra session - and 12 rebounds as Chicago snapped a 10-game slide.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (12-12): Tim Hardaway Jr., who ranks second on the team in scoring, is out another two weeks or so and veteran Lance Thomas was solid in his first start in place of Hardaway in the win over Memphis. “He’s a true professional, man,” Lee told reporters. “He knows every play. He’s in practice doing his work early. He’s a dude that you can hold accountable and he holds everybody accountable. When he gets in, he makes the most of his opportunity, and that’s just going out there and playing hard.” Thomas made his only two shots - including a 3-pointer - and each of his three free throws in the win, while Lee was 10-of-17 and hit 4-of-6 3-pointers.

ABOUT THE BULLS (4-20): Point guard Kris Dunn continues to fill the stat sheet and he finished Friday’s win with 20 points, a season-high 12 assists, his third straight six-rebound effort and three steals. One of his backups, David Nwaba, has also made an impact with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting off the bench over the last two games, contributing four assists and three blocked shots against Charlotte. Saturday’s tilt opens a three-game homestand for Chicago and a stretch in which it plays five of six at the United Center.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York has won five straight meetings.

2. Bulls C Robin Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds Friday for his third double-double.

3. Knicks F Michael Beasley is averaging 16 points in 20 minutes over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 105, Bulls 100