Bulls edge Knicks for second straight win

CHICAGO -- Nikola Mirotic scored 19 points and Kris Dunn scored 17, including a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining, as the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 104-102 on Saturday.

The Bulls (5-20) won their second straight game after snapping a 10-game losing streak on Friday.

Lauri Markkanen and David Nwaba each scored 15 points for Chicago, which also got 11 points from Robin Lopez and 10 from Bobby Portis.

Kristaps Porzingis led New York (12-13) with 23 points to go along with 14 from Courtney Lee. Enes Kanter, Kyle O‘Quinn, Frank Ntilikina and Doug McDermott each scored 10 points for the Knicks, who have lost eight of their nine road games this season.

The Knicks, who trailed 102-92 with 2:02 remaining, tied the game on a Porzingis jump shot with 7.4 seconds remaining to cap a 10-0 New York scoring run.

Dunn drew a foul on a drive to set up his game-winning free throws before Porzingis missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Mirotic, who made his season debut on Friday, gave the Bulls an 81-78 lead with a 3-point field goal with 8:12 remaining. Mirotic then extended the Bulls’ lead to 84-78 with another 3-pointer -- his fifth in seven attempts.

But the Knicks stayed close and got back to within a point before Nwaba scored seven straight points, capped by a breakaway dunk, to extend Chicago’s lead to 91-83 before the Knicks made their late run.

Chicago led 49-44 at halftime.

NOTES: Knicks C Joakim Noah and G Doug McDermott made their return to Chicago, where they played previously. Noah, who was inactive Saturday, has played only eight minutes in three games this month, while McDermott is averaging 24.7 minutes over his last 10 games. ...Knicks F/G Tim Hardaway Jr. remains in a walking boot with a stress injury in his lower left leg. ...The Bulls arrived in Chicago at 2 p.m. local time Saturday after being delayed twice because pilots to fly their charter plane were stuck in other cities. The Bulls were unable to fly back Friday night as scheduled and were delayed Saturday. ...The Bulls recalled G Kay Felder and G Zach LaVine from the Windy City Bulls of the G-League. Felder played in two games and averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. LaVine practiced with Windy City as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury.