Bulls’ White sets club mark with seven 3s to beat Knicks

Bulls rookie Coby White set a franchise record with seven 3-pointers in a quarter, and Chicago pulled away for a 120-102 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

White made his first six 3-pointers during a 22-0 run by the Bulls in the fourth quarter. He made history in front of his college coach, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, who visited Chicago to see his former point guard in action.

A sellout crowd gave a standing ovation for White as he left with 1:31 to play. He finished with 27 points and made 7 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine added 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting for Chicago, which avenged an early season loss against the Knicks. Wendell Carter Jr. registered a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. RJ Barrett added 21 points and nine assists.

Chicago provided the turning point with its 22-point run to pull ahead 109-89 with 8:16 remaining. White electrified the crowd during the run by making four consecutive 3-pointers.

New York led 89-87 before White’s 12-point binge made it 99-89. The Knicks called a full timeout to try to stop the game from slipping away.

The plan failed. Bulls guard Kris Dunn made a quick layup, White made another 3-pointer, Thaddeus Young scored on a tip-in shot and White buried his record-setting 3-pointer to make it 109-89 with 5:51 to go.

The Bulls also led by double digits midway through the third quarter when Lauri Markkanen hit a jump shot to make it 72-62.

However, the Knicks regrouped with a 23-13 run to finish the quarter. That evened the score at 85-85 entering the fourth quarter.

Knicks forward Bobby Portis made a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter. Another former Bulls player, Taj Gibson, had the assist.

Chicago led 60-54 at the half. The Bulls were up by two points in the final minute before LaVine drained a 3-pointer and Carter made one of two free throws to increase the advantage to six.

The Knicks trailed 30-22 at the end of the first quarter. Chicago closed the session with eight straight points.

