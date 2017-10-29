Thunder rolls past Bulls 101-69

CHICAGO -- Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points, Paul George added 20 and Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Chicago Bulls 101-69 on Saturday.

The Thunder never trailed and relied on a balanced scoring attack while limiting the Bulls to 28.2 percent shooting from the field.

Westbrook posted his third triple-double of the season and finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. Steven Adams and Raymond Felton rounded out Oklahoma City’s offense by scoring 12 points apiece.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 15 points and Justin Holiday finished with 11 points. Robin Lopez added 10 for Chicago (1-4).

The blowout victory came a night after the Thunder (3-3) experienced a tumultuous charter flight to Chicago following a three-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis.

The Thunder outscored the Bulls 24-8 in the second quarter and coasted from there. Oklahoma City was 13 of 34 from 3-point range paced by Anthony, who connected on five 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City started the game on a 15-3 run, went on an 18-2 scoring surge to begin the second quarter and led 50-31 at halftime.

NOTES: The Thunder arrived in Chicago early Saturday morning with the nose of its chartered plane caved in. Coach Billy Donovan said there was a concern about cabin pressure that forced pilots to fly at a lower altitude than normal for about half of the team’s flight from Minneapolis. Delta Airlines told The Oklahoman that the plane likely hit a bird during its descent. “I‘m sure there was a little bit of nervousness,” Donovan said. “I don’t want to create a situation where we had a frantic team with their heads between their legs. That didn’t happen.” ... Bulls G Kris Dunn played for the first time after missing four games with a dislocated finger. ... Bulls F Paul Zipser returned after missing a game with a knee contusion. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic (facial contusions, concussion) will begin supervised activity next week as he recovers from injuries sustained in a fight with F Bobby Portis.