Vucevic double-double carries Magic over Bulls

Nikola Vucevic totaled 22 points and 12 rebounds in only three quarters of play as the visiting Orlando Magic pounded the Chicago Bulls 112-84 Wednesday night.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Terrence Ross scored 15 off the bench for the Magic, who have won three of their last four following a four-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine had 16 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and six rebounds. Chicago has lost three of its last four.

The Magic shot 57.9 percent from the field and led the game from start to finish. Aaron Gordon scored the first points of the game to put Orlando in front, and the Magic raced to a 16-point lead after one quarter. They led by as much as 21 in the second and 30 in the third.

Chicago went on a 10-2 run midway through the second quarter to trim the deficit to 13, but the Magic closed out the half strong, taking a 62-45 halftime lead.

Orlando welcomed the return of starting point guard D.J. Augustin after a one-game absence. Augustin had 10 points and six assists after spraining his ankle in the Magic’s win against Detroit Sunday. Orlando struggled offensively without its veteran point guard, shooting just 41.3 percent in a 125-100 loss to Charlotte Monday.

Backup point guard Jonathon Simmons also sustained an ankle injury in the game against Detroit. Simmons remained sidelined in Wednesday’s game.

Neither team topped 100 points in the previous two meetings this season, and both teams rank at the bottom of the league in scoring. Chicago is last with 100.4 points per game, and Orlando is 27th averaging 103.4, entering Wednesday’s game.

Both teams are back in action this Friday when Orlando continues a six-game road trip at Minnesota, and Chicago hosts Indiana.

