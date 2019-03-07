LaVine scores 39, carries Bulls over 76ers

EditorsNote: rewords sixth and next-to-last grafs

Mar 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Jonah Bolden (43) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine’s driving layup with 1.6 seconds left in the game lifted the Chicago Bulls to a 108-107 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Philadelphia had a chance to win after LaVine missed a free throw, but a lob into the paint intended for Jimmy Butler with was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

Players walked off the floor, but the officials convened and determined that Robin Lopez did not tip the ball and the clock erroneously started, giving Philadelphia a second chance.

Ben Simmons’ inbound pass to Butler was fumbled, and the Bulls finally earned the win to snap a two-game losing skid.

Butler made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the 76ers a 107-106 lead. Chicago called timeout, and LaVine drove the lane practically uncontested to score the winning basket after a defensive switch gone wrong. He was fouled by Mike Scott but missed the free throw.

LaVine finished with 39 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. He scored 24 of his points in the second half.

Lopez recorded 19 points and nine rebounds. Otto Porter Jr. finished with 15 points and nine boards.

Butler scored 22 points to lead five Philadelphia players in double figures. Simmons, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, compiled 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Sixers were playing without Joel Embiid, who missed his seventh straight game because of knee soreness. He could return on Friday when Philadelphia faces the Rockets in Houston.

The Sixers led 86-82 heading into the fourth quarter and opened a 10-point lead on two free throws by Simmons with 6:01 remaining.

The Bulls fought back and tied the game on a 24-foot 3-pointer by Porter with 2:44 left. The Sixers maintained the lead until Lopez’s free throw with 17.1 seconds left gave the Bulls a 106-105 lead.

—Field Level Media