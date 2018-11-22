LaVine, Bulls hold off Booker, Suns

Zach LaVine scored 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 124-116 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Jabari Parker added 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Chicago (5-13), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Ryan Arcidiacono (14 points), Antonio Blakeney (14), Wendell Carter Jr. (14) and Justin Holiday (11) also scored in double digits for the Bulls.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points and six assists, and center Deandre Ayton recorded his 10th double-double in 17 games since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick this summer, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds, plus five assists. Phoenix (3-14) lost its third straight game and dropped to 0-8 on the road.

The Bulls closed out the game with a layup by Carter Jr. and a pair of free throws by LaVine in the final minute.

Phoenix climbed within three points of the lead in the final five minutes, but LaVine scored six straight points as the Bulls regained a more comfortable 117-108 lead with 3:29 to play.

Chicago entered the fourth quarter hanging on to a 94-93 edge.

The Bulls trailed by nine points early in the third quarter before going on a 21-6 run to go ahead 91-85. Forward Cristiano Felicio punctuated the outburst with a driving layup to give Chicago its biggest lead of the night to that point.

Booker and Ayton scored 14 points apiece in the first half to help Phoenix establish a 69-64 advantage at the break. Both teams shot better than 56 percent in the first half and combined to make all 19 shots from the free-throw line.

Phoenix shot 49 percent (48 of 98) for the game. Chicago shot 56.8 percent (46 of 81).

Phoenix led 28-25 at the end of the first quarter. Bulls guard Cameron Payne beat the buzzer as he sprinted past the half-court line and sank a 3-pointer as time expired.

Suns forward TJ Warren scored at least 20 points for the seventh game in a row, extending his career high. The North Carolina State product scored 21 and made his 28th and 29th 3-pointers of the season, eclipsing his career high after 16 games.

