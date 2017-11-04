Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Bobby Portis was in Orlando with the Bulls on Friday, practicing and working out while he serves an eight-game suspension for punching teammate Nikola Mirotic in the face.

G Kris Dunn scored 11 points and hit three of his five 3-point attempts on Friday night against the Magic.

F Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and nine rebounds in Chicago’s win over Orlando on Friday night. Markkanen made three of his four 3-pointers. Markkhanen came into the game with 17 3-pointers, the most by any rookie in league history through his first six games. He was 3 of 4 from long range on Friday.

F Nikola Mirotic remained in Chicago under the league’s concussion protocol on Friday after being punched in the face Oct. 17 by teammate Bobby Portis and sustaining two broken bones.

C Robin Lopez had 11 points and 10 rebounds in Chicago’s win over Orlando on Friday night. “Everybody played together,” Lopez said. “You could see the team defense when everyone has each other’s back. You can build on defense like we played tonight. That’s the sign of a team putting it together.”