Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 22, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Denzel Valentine shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 17 points to lead five starters in double figures in the Bulls loss to the Lakers Tuesday night.

G Kris Dunn made his second start of the season for the Bulls Tuesday, replacing Jerian Grant. Dunn finished with 12 points and six assists in a loss to the Lakers.

F Lauri Markkanen, who came in averaging a team-high 15.6 points for the Bulls, was held to three in the first half before finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers.

G Antonio Blakeney, on a two-way contract that allows him to split time between the Bulls and their G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, scored 15 points off the bench in the Bulls loss to the Lakers Tuesday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
