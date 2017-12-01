Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Zach LaVine is getting closer to making his debut with the Bulls. LaVine tore his left ACL last February while with the Minnesota Timberwolves and has started practicing. “Zach had individual workout (Thursday), and he’ll have a full practice (Friday),” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said.

F Lauri Markkanen, a rookie, had 20 points and nine rebounds Thursday. “Lauri I thought was terrific all night,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Robin and Justin had a great game. We had a lot of really good performances, and I really thought we battled. That is what you have to do on the road to give yourself a chance. I am really proud of our guys.”

F Nikola Mirotic (facial fracture) has started practicing and is close to returning.