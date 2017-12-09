FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 10, 2017 / 4:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Lauri Markkanen hit a crucial 3-pointer in overtime to help the Bulls end a 10-game losing streak with a win in Charlotte. “It shows a lot from this team,” said Lauri Markkanen. “We’ve had a couple tough losses lately and to be able to put them behind and pull this one off, it tells a lot about this team. Of course we wanted to go home a little earlier, but we just kept fighting.” Markkanen’s 3-pointer gave Chicago a 113-108 lead with 2:08 remaining in overtime and he tacked on two free throws with 1:04 remaining to give the Bulls their cushion. Markkanen led the Bulls with 24 points and 12 rebounds. “Lauri was unbelievable,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “You could see he had very good bounce. To get 24 points and 12 rebounds and hit shots in the clutch shows that he’s going to be a heckuva player in this league and a guy we can go to down the stretch. But everyone who played had a positive impact on the game. I thought everyone played well.”

