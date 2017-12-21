FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 2 days ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Zach LaVine will return to practice soon after dealing with back spasms. LaVine remains on a January timetable to return to game action from a torn ACL

F Denzel Valentine scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Bulls never trailed in downing the Magic Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

G Kris Dunn scored 15 points in Wednesday’s win over the Magic.

F Nikola Mirotic scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over the Magic. Mirotic has sparked the Bulls over the last seven games since returning from injuries that forced him to miss the first 23 games of the season following a fight in practice with Bobby Portis.

