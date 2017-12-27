Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Zach LaVine worked out with Windy City of the G League on Tuesday. He will practice with the Bulls later this week and will begin six consecutive days of full-contact work Saturday as he continues to work his way back from ACL surgery. “He’s got a lot of hurdles to clear yet,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s going to be good to get him back with consecutive days of full-contact practice. We’ll see how he responds.”

G Kris Dunn scored 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting while dishing out 12 assists as the Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106. Dunn scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting in the final quarter as the Bulls turned an 83-83 tie through three into an 11-point lead. Dunn held his own despite facing Milwaukee’s jack-of-all trades forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has nearly 5 inches on Dunn but couldn’t shut down the 6-foot-4 point guard. “I just felt like I had a matchup that I liked,” Dunn said. “He’s long and athletic, but I felt like I could get at his feet, so that’s what I tried to do.”

F Nikola Mirotic added 24 points off the bench as the Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106.