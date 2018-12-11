Fox, Kings sink slumping Bulls

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

De’Aaron Fox recorded 25 points, six assists and four steals to help the Sacramento Kings notch a 108-89 victory over the host Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III each added 16 points for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in the past five games. Iman Shumpert had 14 points and four steals, Buddy Hield also scored 14 points, and Willie Cauley-Stein matched his career best of 16 rebounds while recording 11 points and three steals.

Zach LaVine scored 19 points and Lauri Markkanen added 13 for the Bulls, who have lost nine of their past 10 games. Chicago scored just 33 second-half points on 12-for-34 shooting.

The Bulls committed 27 turnovers and were 8 of 28 from 3-point range. Chicago shot 44.7 percent overall from the floor.

The latest setback comes in the wake of deep dissension from the team less than one week after Jim Boylen became coach. The team lost by a franchise-worst 56 points to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and Boylen called for a Sunday practice, but players pushed back and a meeting was held instead.

Chicago had point guard Kris Dunn and forward Bobby Portis back on the floor Monday after lengthy absences caused by knee injuries.

Dunn, who missed seven weeks, had nine points and six assists in 20 minutes. Portis had nine points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes after missing more than six weeks.

Sacramento totaled 16 steals, was 16 of 37 from 3-point range and shot 45.5 percent overall on field-goal attempts.

The Kings trailed by 11 points at halftime (56-45) but outscored Chicago 36-18 in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead.

Sacramento rattled off a 13-3 run to trim a 12-point deficit to 66-64 with 4:49 left in the third.

The Kings finished the quarter with a 14-2 surge. Fox scored eight points and Hield had six as Sacramento took an 81-74 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Chicago trailed by seven after a dunk by Shaquille Harrison with 8:02 remaining before the Kings ran off the next nine points. Bagley capped the stretch with a basket to make it 100-84 with 4:21 remaining.

Markkanen’s basket 18 seconds later halted that spurt. However, Bogdanovic drained consecutive 3-point baskets to push the lead to 20, and Fox followed with a layup to make 108-86 with 1:47 to play.

LaVine scored 12 first-half points for the Bulls.

—Field Level Media